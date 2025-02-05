Bhandara (Maharashtra), Feb 5 (PTI) Police have detained nine persons, including a private bank manager, after Rs 5 crore cash allegedly belonging to the bank was recovered from a dry cleaning shop in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, an official said.

Some persons apparently lured the Axis Bank's branch manager to hand over Rs 5 crore to them after promising to give him back Rs 6 crore, Superintendent of Police Noorul Hasan told PTI on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, teams of the crime branch and anti-terrorism cell in coordination with the local police conducted a raid at the dry cleaning shop located at Indira Nagar in Tumsar area on Tuesday.

They seized Rs 5 crore cash kept in a box at the shop, he said.

It took the police around two hours to count the cash with the help of machines.

"Prima facie, the manager took out the cash from the bank. We have informed senior officials of the Axis Bank and more information would be obtained once they come to Tumsar," Hasan said.

The bank manager and eight other persons were detained for questioning, he said.

