Kochi, February 5: A shocking incident has come to light from Kerala, where a 29-year-old woman allegedly jumped from the first floor of a hotel to escape a rape attempt in Kozhikode. The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Saturday, February 1, at Mukkam in Kerala's Kozhikode district. In her complaint, the woman said that she jumped from the building trying to resist a rape bid by her employer and two staff members of the hotel.

In the said incident, the woman suffered injuries to her spine and is being treated at Kozhikode Govt Medical College. Soon after the incident came to light, the police registered a case against the hotel owner and the two employees. SHO Anshad S said efforts have been launched to nab the accused, who are on the run after the incident. Kerala Shocker: Man Slashes Woman’s Neck While Having Sex With Her in Kadinamkulam, Flees Scene After Murder; Held From Kottayam.

The incident came to light on Tuesday, February 4, when relatives of the woman who worked at the hotel released a video showing her resisting the attack. The video shows the woman crying for help and pleading with the accused to leave her alone. In her statement, the victim told cops that on Saturday at around 10:30 PM, she was playing a game on her mobile phone when she unknowingly turned on the camera.

This act recorded the attack, thus providing crucial evidence in connection with the matter. Police officials said that the hotel's owner and two of the staff members allegedly barged into the woman's room and attempted to rape her. As she was being assaulted, the woman jumped off the first floor of the hotel, which led to serious injuries to her hip, spine and hands. Kerala Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Murdered by Relative at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur District.

During preliminary investigation, cops learned that the woman, a native of Payyanur in Kannur, was employed as a receptionist at the newly opened hotel Sanketham in Mampetta, near Mukkam. While the accused hotel owner, Devadas, staff member Riya, and security personnel Suresh, have been booked, no one has been arrested so far.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).