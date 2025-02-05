New Delhi, February 5: As voting began for the Delhi Assembly polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged people to vote for those who have done real development in Delhi and not duped people by making false promises. He asserted that those who want to remain in power by "pretending to fight" for people do not deserve their votes. "I appeal to the respected people of Delhi to cast their valuable vote. Your one vote will prove to be a symbol of change in Delhi. If Delhi has to be taken forward on the path of development like before, then choose those people who have done real development in Delhi and not duped you by making false promises," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X. Delhi Election 2025: Polling Begins for High-Stakes Assembly Elections; AAP Seeks Hat-Trick, BJP and Congress Aim for Revival.

"Those who have not taken even a single step for solving the issues of broken roads, dirty water, garbage and polluted air and only made excuses, you should think before pressing the button on the EVM that how much they care about you," the Congress leader said in his appeal to voters. "Those who only want to remain in power by pretending to fight for people are not truly deserving of your vote," he added. Kharge said Delhi's brotherhood, harmony, prosperity, happiness and inclusive development are paramount. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Urges Voters to ‘First Vote, Then Refreshment’.

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में वोटिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरु हो गई है। मेरी दिल्ली की सम्मानित जनता से अपील है कि अपना क़ीमती वोट ज़रूर डालें।आपका एक वोट दिल्ली में बदलाव का प्रतीक साबित होगा। अगर दिल्ली को पहले जैसे विकास के पथ पर अग्रसर करना है तो उन लोगों को चुने जिन्होंने दिल्ली के… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 5, 2025

He also called on the youth, especially first-time voters to exercise their franchise. Voting began for the Delhi Assembly elections at 7 am. While the ruling AAP is eyeing a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, the BJP and the Congress are looking for a resurgence. There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in the capital. Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates.

