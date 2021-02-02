New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The revised estimate for direct tax collection this year is Rs 9.05 lakh crore, out of which Rs 6.63 lakh crore, have been collected, said Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody on Monday.

"The revised estimate for direct tax collection this year is Rs 9.05 lakh crore, out of which we have collected Rs 6.63 lakh crores. I am very confident that we will achieve the target," Mody told ANI.When asked to comment on no change in tax slabs in the newly presented Budget, CBDT Chairman said, the taxpayer keep in mind the benefits they get from the improved facilities of the process of tax collection

"The normal taxpayer is not as much benefitted from exemption or reduction in taxes. They should keep in mind the benefits they from the facilities of the process of tax collection. Earlier the tax assessment process was not only time consuming but also confusing. We have improved all that with the introduction of technology over time," he said. (ANI)

