Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) Police have registered a case against three women domestic helps for allegedly stealing gold jewellery, biscuits and coins valued at Rs 85.5 lakh from a 64-year-old man's residence in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

The theft took place between April and June at the man's house in Nerul area, they said.

Also Read | Poonch Encounter: Gunfight Erupts Near LoC After Infiltration Bid by Terrorists Group in Jammu and Kashmir.

The three women worked as domestic helps at his home during the period.

Taking advantage of their trusted positions, they allegedly stole gold jewellery, biscuits and coins weighing nearly 900 grams, cumulatively valued at Rs 85,50,000, a senior official from the Nerul Police Station said.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 30, 2025: NTPC, L&T and Bank of India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Two of the accused were from Nerul, while the third was a resident of the railway servants' quarters in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

"They systematically lifted the valuables while performing their duties, managing to evade the victim's attention during the entire period," the official added.

A case was registered on Monday against the three accused under section 306 (theft committed by a clerk or servant of property in the possession of their master or employer) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation was on, the police said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)