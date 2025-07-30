Mumbai, July 30: After closing on a strong note on July 29, the stock market is set to reopen on July 30 with active buying and selling expected as trading resumes. Number of stocks are likely to be in focus on July 30, including NTPC (NSE: NTPC), L&T (NSE: LT), Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA), Piramal Enterprises Limited (NSE: PEL), Blue Dart Express (NSE: BLUEDART) and Ask Automotive (NSE: ASKAUTOLTD).

On July 29, Indian equity indices ended on a positive note with Nifty above 24,800. At close, the Sensex was up 446.93 points or 0.55% at 81,337.95, and the Nifty was up 140.20 points or 0.57% at 24,821.10. Scroll down to check the complete list of stocks that may remain in focus to buy or sell on July 30. Stock Market Holidays in August 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 12 Days Including Independence Day, Check Full List Here.

Stocks To Buy or Sell on Tuesday, July 30:

NTPC (NSE: NTPC)

On July 29, NTPC Limited said its consolidated net profit increased 11% to INR 6,108.46 crore in June quarter. NTPC, the country's largest power generation company, had recorded a net profit of INR 5,506.07 crore in the April-June period of 2024-25 financial year.

L&T (NSE: LT)

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore has secured an ultra-mega order worth from an unnamed Middle Eastern entity, according to the reports. Larsen & Toubro has classified the order under its 'ultra-mega' category, implying that the order value is more than INR 15,000 crore. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 29, 2025: GAIL, Sona BLW and ONGC Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA)

Bank of India is gearing up for a sharp rebound in corporate credit growth in the coming quarters, even after a slowdown in Q1 earnings, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajneesh Karnatak said.

Piramal Enterprises Limited (NSE: PEL)

Piramal Enterprises recorded robust growth of 52% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its consolidated net profit, reaching INR 276 crore for the quarter ended June (Q1FY26), compared to INR 181.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

Blue Dart Express (NSE: BLUEDART)

As per the CNBC report, Blue Dart Express posted an 8.6% drop in first-quarter profit, weighed down by higher employee and finance costs, even as revenue rose on continued demand for logistics and distribution services.

Ask Automotive (NSE: ASKAUTOLTD)

ASK Automotive's net profite rose 16.26% to INR 66.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against INR 56.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.37% to INR 891.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against INR 862.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Indian imports could face tariffs as high as 25% if the two countries are unable to finalise a trade agreement soon. “They are going to pay 25%,” Trump told reporters, according to CNN. When asked whether India would be charged tariffs between 20% and 25%, Trump replied, “Yeah, I think so. India has been; they’re my friends.”

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).