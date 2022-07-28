New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Rajya Sabha was adjourned for almost an hour on Thursday as the Opposition stuck to its demand for a discussion on price rise and the treasury benches sought an apology from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his "sexist insult" of the President.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu took exception to opposition MPs rushing into the well holding placards over the issue of price rise, saying the members doing so are being named and they have to go out.

He allowed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to make a submission on Chowdhury calling President Droupadi Murmu "rashtrapatni".

After Sitharaman sought an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi over Chowdhury's remarks, women MPs from the treasury benches also joined her in raising the issue.

Opposition MPs continued shouting slogans, forcing Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.

