India News | RS Deputy Speaker, Union Ministers Pay Floral Tribute to Guru Basaveshwara on His Birth Anniversary

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya among other leaders on Wednesday paid floral tribute to social reformer and founder of Lingayat tradition, Guru Basaveshwara at Parliament premises.

The Union Ministers and other leaders offered flowers at the statue of Basaveshwara and raised slogans in his praise.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Basaveshwara on his jayanti.

"On the auspicious occasion of Basava Jayanthi, we remember the profound wisdom of Jagadguru Basaveshwara. His vision for society and his tireless efforts to uplift the marginalised continue to guide us," the PM said in a post on X.

He also shared a video edited with different clips of him honouring the 12th-century philosopher, along with a voiceover.

In 2015, PM Modi also unveiled the statue of Basaveshwara in London, England.

Basaveshwara, also known as Basavanna or 'Basava', was a 12th-century philosopher, statesman, and a Kannada poet in the Shiva-focused Bhakti movement. He is also considered the founder of the Lingayat tradition and a great social reformer who stood for the rights of the underprivileged classes and women.

Basavanna spread social awareness through his poetry, popularly known as Vachanaas. He rejected gender and social discrimination, superstitions, and rituals and introduced the Ishtalinga necklace, with an image of the Shiva Linga to every person.

Known as the champion of equality, Basavanna introduced the concept of Anubhava Mantapa (hall of spiritual experience), where men and women from all socio-economic backgrounds were allowed to discuss spiritual and mundane questions of life without restraint.

He was a strong advocate of nonviolence, also voicing his objection to animal and human sacrifices. The Basavarajadevara Ragale by Kannada poet Harihara is considered as the earliest available account on the life of the historical figure. (ANI)

