New Delhi, April 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Basava, a revered 12th century social reformer, philosopher and administrator born in the present-day Karnataka, on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Modi said, "On the auspicious occasion of Basava Jayanthi, we remember the profound wisdom of Jagadguru Basaveshwara. His vision for society and his tireless efforts to uplift the marginalised continue to guide us."

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2025

Basava is a revered figure, especially among the Lingayats. The prime minister also greeted people on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, wishing that it renders a new strength to the resolve of building a 'Viksit India'.