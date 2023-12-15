New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed a motion against suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien, refering his conduct to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report within three months.

House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar announced a motion moved by the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, who raised his conduct against the proceedings of the Upper House, claiming "repeated disregard" to the chair and gross violation of Rule 256 (3).

Goyal moved the motion that said, "The House takes a serious note of the conduct of Derek O'Brien member who was suspended from the service of the Council under Rule 256 (2) to deliberately continue in the chamber in gross violation of Rule 256 (3) and disregarding repeated direction imparted by the chair."

"Thereby, compounding his offence and committing a serious contempt of the House and breach of privilege of members, and agrees that the matter be referred to the Committee of Privileges of the Rajya Sabha for examination, investigation and report within three months," it stated.

As the motion was accepted by the majority of the members, the Chairman referred it to the Committee of Privileges of Rajya Sabha. He later adjourned the House for the day to meet at 11 am on Friday.

Earlier, the House faced three adjournments between 2 to 4 pm due to the presence of Derek in the House despite the Chairman's repeated warning to the legislator to withdraw to the chamber.

Earlier, when the House announced its second adjournment till 2 pm, the Rajya Sabha had adopted a motion for suspension of Derek for the remainder of the winter session for his "unruly behaviour" and "misconduct". The proceedings of the house were adjourned till 2 PM after an uproar by opposition members over the TMC leader's suspension.

He was named earlier in the morning also for his "unruly behaviour" and was asked by the chairman to leave the House.

Accusing Derek of violating the directions of the chair and for disrupting the proceedings of the House, the Chairman had allowed the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to move a motion in this regard.

The motion was adopted with a voice vote and the Chairman announced that Derek stands suspended from the House for the remainder of the session.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in the opening hour after opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House, demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed as many as 28 notices served by opposition MPs, who sought the suspension of business for the day to discuss the December 13 security breach.

The opposition MPs, however, pressed for a discussion and moved into the Well of the House. They shouted slogans and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reply. (ANI)

