New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP N K Premachandran voiced his party's stance on key issues impacting the people, emphasizing cooperation with the government while raising important concerns for the public.

"We will protest for the genuine interest of the people and we will raise their issues in the Parliament. But at the same time, we will cooperate with the government to run the House properly," Premachandran stated.

One of the major issues Premachandran addressed was the delimitation issue. He stressed that states that have adhered to the Government of India's family planning programs should not be penalized in the delimitation process.

"The states that have complied with the Government of India's programmes on family planning should not be punished. We will discuss this and then take a final decision on this issue," he added.

The MP also expressed his concerns over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks regarding the three-language policy.

Premachandran called the Minister's remarks "misleading", noting that Tamil Nadu and its MPs have strongly opposed the imposition of the three-language policy.

"The 3-language policy is being imposed on the state of Tamil Nadu... He made a statement that the government of Tamil Nadu and the MPs have agreed to comply with the provisions of the National Education Policy, but they are vehemently opposing it instead, which makes the statement misleading... If that be the case, it will be tantamount to the privilege motion," Premachandran warned.

Meanwhile, The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha today. The bill aims to modernize and consolidate India's immigration laws.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move for leave to introduce a Bill to confer upon the Central Government certain powers to provide for the requirement of passports or other travel documents in respect of persons entering into and exiting from India and for regulating matters related to foreigners, including the requirement of visa and registration and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Chairman Nishikant Dubey and BJP MP Anil Baluni will table the sixth Report on action taken by the government on the observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Fifty-sixth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Regulation of Cable Television in India' relating to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Additionally, they will present the seventh Report on action taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Fifty-fourth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Digital Payment and Online Security Measures for Data Protection' relating to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

They will also lay the statements showing further action taken by the Government on the following reports of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2024-25) in Lok Sabha.

They will also present the fifty-third report on action taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Forty-seventh Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Review of functioning of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)' relating to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

They will also present the fifty-fifth report on action taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Forty-eighth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Citizens Data Security and Privacy' of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. (ANI)

