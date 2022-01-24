Agartala, Jan 24 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on a four-day trip on Monday, RSS sources said.

This is Bhagwat's first trip to Tripura since 2017.

Tripura government officials said Bhagwat will stay at Seva Dham, the RSS headquarters here, during his stay and massive security arrangements have been made as he is a 'Z plus' security protectee.

The RSS chief will discuss organisational matters with the leaders and activists of RSS during his stay, the sources said.

Officials said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will meet Bhagwat before he leaves Tripura on January 27.

