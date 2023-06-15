Hamirpur (HP), Jun 15 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday stressed the importance of fasting, resolution and pledge in the life of a volunteer.

Speaking at a camp of the RSS volunteers at Tipper village of Hamirpur, he said, "In the pledge, we remember the almighty and take a vow to remain a volunteer of the Sangh with body, mind and wealth for life."

"At the same time, by remembering our ancestors, we are also assured to follow the right path shown by them," he added.

He held a meeting with volunteers from different parts of north India.

He will also head a session on Friday to address the queries of the students.

