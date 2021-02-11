Patna, Feb 11 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday laid foundation stone of Sewa Sadan' near AIIMS in the state capital to provide accommodation to patients visiting the premiere hospital.

The 'Sewa Sadan' will be constructed by Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti, Bihar, RSS Prant Prachar Pramukh of South Bihar, Rajesh Pandey said in a release.

Union minister of state for Health Ashwini Choubey and Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey attended the function at Keshav Nagar in the outskirts of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said "doing service is purely inspired by the inner conscience. One can do service by recognising the humanity as his/her family. The objective of service should be to make the society strong and robust, so that others can also be able to do service."

Talking about RSSs service to the society, RSS chief said "Sanghs swayamsewaks consider the entire society as their own. They get this sanskar' (sacrament) in shakhas".

Referring to a plane crash in Patna on July 17, 2000, Bhagwat said that the swayamsewaks rushed to the site (of the accident) straightaway from shakhas after coming to know about the tragedy.

RSS chief, while recognizing the importance of such a facility, said patients and their attendants have to face a plenty of problems when they come to Patna for treatment. The Sewa sadan will try to lessen their problems and difficulties.

Noted saint Jeeyar Swamy also addressed the gathering while Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti, Bihars Secretary Mohan Singh moderated the function and Samitis president Pawan Agarwal gave vote of thanks.

The Sangh chief will leave for Muzaffarpur Friday, RSS sources said, adding Bhagwat will inaugurate on February 14 a building at Kalambagh chowk which will house the Sanghs office.

