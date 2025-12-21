Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged the central government to "take cognisance" of the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, and urged the Hindus in the neighbouring country to stay "united for maximum protection." He also called on the global Hindu community to help them in times of need.

Bhagwat further expressed confidence in the government's ability to address the issue, saying that while some things have been disclosed from the government's side, some cannot be.

"The Indian government will have to take cognisance of this. They will have to do something. They might already be doing something. Some things are disclosed, some cannot be. Sometimes there are results, sometimes there aren't. But something has to be done," he said here in Kolkata at an RSS event.

While claiming that the "only country for Hindus is India," Bhagwat urged the Hindus in Bangladesh to stay united.

"They (Hindus) are a minority there, and the situation is quite difficult. Even though it's difficult, for maximum protection, the Hindus there will have to stay united. And Hindus all over the world must help them. We must help them as much as we can, within our limits. We have to do everything we can, and we are doing it. The only country for Hindus is India," he said.

Replying to a question by BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari asking about "islamic fundamentalism" in West Bengal, Bhagwat said i if Hindu society stay united, then "it won't take long to change the situation in Bengal."

"If the Hindu society stands united, it won't take long to change the situation in Bengal. Now, regarding my thoughts on political change, I want to tell you that thinking about political change is not my job. We are working for social change through the Sangh," he said.

Bhagwat's comments come four days after a 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in Bangladesh's Mymensingh over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. Chief Adviser of the Interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, confirmed on Sunday that 10 individuals were arrested in connection with the murder. (ANI)

