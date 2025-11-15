Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat visited Jaipur on Saturday as part of his city tour and paid a visit to the renowned Govind Dev Ji Temple. During his visit, he offered prayers and expressed his devotion before the deity.

On arrival at the temple, Bhagwat was welcomed by local representatives and RSS volunteers. He emphasised that maintaining faith and cultural values at religious sites is crucial for the overall development of society. He also observed the temple's arrangements and the rituals performed there.

During the visit, he interacted with devotees and local citizens while also reviewing the social and cultural activities conducted within the temple premises. He stated that temples are not just religious centres, but also play an essential role in uniting society and promoting cultural awareness.

Dr. Bhagwat highlighted that the RSS works to bring positive change in society and sensitise the youth towards moral and social values. He stressed that preservation of religious sites and social services should go hand in hand to strengthen communities.

The visit to Jaipur generated significant enthusiasm among local citizens, with people expressing respect and admiration upon seeing him. RSS officials stated that the tour aimed not only to foster religious engagement but also to promote social and cultural awareness.

After the temple visit, Bhagwat emphasised the need for continuous efforts in promoting positive change in society through education, culture, and service. He appealed to the youth to recognise their social responsibilities and actively contribute to the nation's development. (ANI)

