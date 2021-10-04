Jammu, Oct 4 (PTI) RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Monday condemned the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh that left eight people dead and appealed to people to maintain peace saying the country faces various threats to its security and unity.

He also asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh to take a pledge and demand China and Pakistan to vacate illegally occupied Indian territories and to stop oppression against their minorities.

Talking to reporters here, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said, "A probe should be conducted (into Lakhimpur Kheri violence) and culprits punished. We appeal to the people of the country not to take any agitation towards violent end as dialogue holds the key so that the development continues and we have a safe and strong country."

He said the country is facing various threats to its security and unity and so the people need to maintain brotherhood and peace, and added "we condemn this incident".

Asked about Congress leaders being stopped from visiting the violence-hit area, the RSS leader said nobody would have stopped them if they were going there to restore peace.

"They were going there to add fuel to the fire and mislead the people. The local administration did not find it right to allow them and took a decision. All should support the local administration and try not to mislead the public,” Kumar said.

Eight people were killed -- four farmers allegedly run over and four people in a convoy of BJP workers who were lynched -- on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Congratulating the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on the abrogation of Article 370, he said the move has led to fulfilling of the "dream of one nation, one flag and one constitution".

"The question arises if Article 370 was good why the previous governments did not make it permanent,” he asked and replied that they knew the article was destructive for the country.

Without naming PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, he said those who were claiming that nobody would be left behind to carry the national flag in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, were proved wrong as several lakh of nationalists welcomed and celebrated the move of the central government.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh should a pledge and raise the demand for China and Pakistan to vacate those areas which are under the illegal occupation of the two countries.

They should also ask Pakistan to stop oppression against its minorities.

"New Delhi is committed to restore statehood to J&K. The Union Territory demand of Ladakh was also fulfilled,” the RSS leader said.

In an apparent reference to the resentment against opening of 100 retail stores by a corporate house in Jammu, Kumar said it is not only unconstitutional but also not reflective of the trends in the country.

“Thousands of J&K businessmen and students are pursuing their activities in parts of the country but nobody has objected to them," he said.

