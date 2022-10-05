Mangaluru, Oct 5 (PTI) Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Wednesday said the RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale's recent comments on the economic disparity and inequality in the country should be taken in the right spirit and the BJP should come out with reforms.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, Muthalik said, “Hosabale's comments should be welcomed by the BJP and the party should travel on the reformation path.”

Muthalik said the RSS general secretary had spoken about the country with concern and pain. He did not show any anger or pass out a wrong message. He is not a politician and one cannot say that he had gone against the BJP.

The Sene chief said the ruling party's mistakes need to be told. Otherwise, there is the danger of BJP leaders presuming that whatever they do is right.

Muthalik said Hosabale, who holds the second important position in the RSS, had spoken about the reality in the country after research and study and it should be taken in the right spirit.

The Sene leader alleged that Congress, with their appeasement politics, was responsible for promoting terrorist activities in the country led by Muslim extremists.

Muthalik said he does not subscribe to the views of some RSS leaders that the Muslims in the country can be convinced to change their hearts. “Some leaders may think so, but I think it is impossible."

Muthalik said the pro-PFI writings seen on the road at Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district threatening RSS workers proved that the outfit is still active. The Hindus should cooperate with the police to tackle the anti-social elements, he urged.

