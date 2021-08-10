New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Asserting that RSS is a "staunch supporter" of reservation, the organisation's general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday said it is a tool for affirmative action and should continue as long as a particular section of society experiences "inequality."

Underlining that the history of India would be "incomplete and untrue" without the history of Dalits, Hosabale said they have been at the forefront of social change.

He was speaking at an event organised by the India Foundation for the launch of a book, titled "Makers Of Modern Dalit History".

"History of India is not different from the history of Dalits. Without their history, India's history is incomplete and untrue," Hosabale said.

Talking about reservation, Hosabale categorically said he and his organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh "are staunch supporters of reservation".

He also said, "Social harmony and social justice are not political strategies for us. Both of these are articles of faith for us."

Stating that reservation is a "historical necessity" for India, Hosabale stressed, "It should continue as long as there is inequality being experienced by a particular section of society."

Describing reservation as a tool for "affirmative action", he said that reservation and reconciliation (between all sections of society) should go hand in hand.

He also said it would be unfair to term the personalities who led social change in the society as "Dalit leaders" as they were leaders of the entire society.

"When we discuss the various aspects of SC and ST sections of society, invariably certain aspects come to fore such as reservation. My organisation and I are strong supporters of reservations for decades.

"When there were anti-reservation protests in many campuses, we passed a resolution and organised a seminar in Patna in support of reservation," Hosabale said.

Political opponents of BJP have accused the Sangh of being against caste-based reservation that allows quotas for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in government jobs and educational institutions.

Countering this perception, Hosabale said the Sangh has always supported reservation and opposed untouchability. In 1969 a resolution was passed by the Sangh against the practice of untouchability.

Talking about reconciliation, Hosabale said, "In western countries, in Europe and in America, there has been an effort for reconciliation on the part of the African Blacks. Reservation and reconciliation both have to go hand-in-hand,” he said.

He elaborated that while reservation is a historic necessity, reconciliation is for the future.

On the issue of identities within the Dalit communities, Hosabale said he has observed that the question of identity within the Dalit sections is emerging, but it is not for him to say whether it is good or bad for society.

“I stay in Uttar Pradesh and travel across the country and I meet a lot of people across sections. I have felt an experience that identity is not limited to Dalit itself. Within Dalits, the question of identities is being deliberately raised by intellectuals.

"I am not saying whether I am for it or against it,” Hosabale said while referring to the sub-categorization of castes within the Dalit community.

The remarks by the senior RSS functionary assume significance as they come at the time when the political environment is heating up in Uttar Pradesh for assembly elections next year.

