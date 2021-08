New Delhi, August 10: Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their own OBC lists, with 385 members voting in its favour and no member opposing it.

Some amendments moved by opposition members were rejected by the House.

A constitutional amendment bill requires a special majority for passage in both Houses of Parliament. Lok Sabha Passes Constitution Amendment Bill to Enable States to Maintain List of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

There should be a majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)