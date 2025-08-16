By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called a meeting in the national capital on August 19 and 20, which will be attended by top leaders and affiliates working in various sectors, including those likely to be impacted by the US tariffs on Indian goods.

Sources said the meeting is expected to focus on assessing the economic impact of the US decision.

The United States has imposed 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in July, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, citing India's imports of Russian oil.

The meeting in Delhi is likely to be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, six joint general secretaries and several national-level office bearers.

Sources said the meeting may also see participation of Union Ministers.

RSS has invited several of its affiliates to the brainstorming session. Leaders from Laghu Udyog Bharati, Sahakar Bharati, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, and Kisan Sangh would take part in the meeting, sources said.

They said the economic impact of the US tariffs on India and measures to safeguard the Indian economy from its adverse effects are expected to be discussed at the meeting.

India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

US is keen on greater access to India's sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors, which provide livelihood to a large section of people.

On April 2, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order for reciprocal tariffs on various trade partners, imposing varied tariffs in the range of 10-50 per cent.

He subsequently kept the tariffs in abeyance for 90 days, while imposing a 10 per cent baseline tariff, providing time and space for making trade deals. The deadline was to end on July 9, and the US administration later pushed it to August 1. He announced reciprocal tariffs on India ahead of the deadline.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Parliament earlier this month that the government is examining the impact of tariffs and will take all necessary steps to safeguard the national interest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)