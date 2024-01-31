New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) A set of data obtained under the Right to Information Act shows underspending of MLA Local Area Development funds in Delhi, with figures suggesting five AAP legislators have not been able to spend even one-fourth of the amount they were entitled to since being elected in 2020.

The Kejriwal government last year raised the fund allocated under the 'MLA Local Area Development Scheme' to Rs 7 crore from Rs 4 crore.

According to the data obtained under the RTI, AAP's Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal got only three development works implemented in his constituency between February 8, 2020 -- when he was elected from the seat -- and September 2023.

The total spendings from his MLALAD funds were Rs 1,43,07,642, according to the information provided by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department -- the nodal agency for overseeing the spending under MLA-LAD fund -- in response to an application filed by a PTI correspondent under the RTI.

He spent Rs 45,53,465 from 23 October 2021 to 20 July 2022 on welcome signboards at different places in his constituency, according to the RTI data. Besides, he spent Rs 21,59,855 from November 1, 2021 to January 30, 2022 on dustbins in his constituency and Rs 75,94,322 on victorian benches in different parks.

According to the data, AAP's 42 Kasturba Nagar MLA Madan Lal spent a total of Rs 1,26,09,750 on development works from November 11, 2019 to September 2023.

This included Rs 44,22,573 on the repair and maintenance of a graveyard in Nizamuddin between 11 November 2019 and 12 October 2020 and Rs 20,20,000 on an open gym and children's swings in Ayur Vigyan Nagar from September 4, 2019 to March 12, 2020.

He also spent Rs 87,000 between March 8, 2020 to April 7, 2020 on a concrete gate in Khairpur, Rs 11,50,000 for the repair of crematorium in Nizamuddin from March 12, 2022 to August 10, 2022, Rs 14,42,310 on 250 Victorian benches at various places in Kasturba Nagar from March 11, 2022 to August 8, 2022.

Besides, Madan Lal gave Rs 6,88,217 for the construction of a toilet in Lodhi Colony from March 11, 2022 to July 9, 2022 and Rs 9,55,000 between March 11, 2022 to July 8, 2022 for installing 100 iron boards at different places in his constituency.

According to the information shared by the department, "MLA Madan Lal spent Rs 16,21,131 on the construction of sheds at Indira Camp, Dhobi Ghat, Valmiki Basti and Harijan Shivir of Lodhi Colony from May 4, 2022 to August 31, 2022."

Of the total 70 MLAs in the assembly, 62 are from the Aam Aadmi Party and the rest from the BJP. But the department provided data related to only 20 MLAs -- most of them AAP lawmakers. The department said it does not have information about the amount spent by the remaining MLAs.

AAP's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan spent a total of Rs 3,58,36,112 from December 15, 2019 to September 2023 on different development works -- Rs 1,48,27,853 between 15 December 2019 to 12 April 2020 for the construction of Nafees Marg from the SDMC Primary School to Jamuna Pushta Road, Rs 76,46,365 from 22 September 2021 to 19 July 2022 for the construction of road and drain at Johri Farm.

He spent Rs 89,85,970 on the construction of road and drain in Okhla Assembly constituency from 22 April 2022 to 19 October 2022, Rs 9,48,000 for the construction of park in Kalindi Kunj from 22 August 2021 to 21 December 2021, Rs 43,70,691 from November 7, 2021 to May 5, 2022 for the repair of Sayeed Road and laying of RCC pipes in his constituency, and Rs 7,62,699 from March 23, 2022 to June 21, 2022 for the construction of walls around parks in Okhla ward.

Pramila Tokas, the MLA from 44 RK Puram Assembly Constituency, spent a cumulative Rs 2,52,81,342 on eight development works carried betwee 8 February 2020 to September 2023: Rs 95,30,000 on the demolition and reconstruction of Ambedkar Bhawan Chaupal in Vasant Village between 24 March 2022 to 18 January 2023, Rs 12,70,035 on 50 portacabins for guards from 24 October 2021 to 22 January 2022.

He spent Rs 39,11,140 from March 11, 2022 to November 6, 2022 for the construction of Chaupal in Valmiki mohalla of Moti Bagh village.

According to the information received under the RTI application, 48 Ambedkar Nagar Constituency MLA Ajay Dutt spent a total of Rs 2,21,09,391 between February 2020 to September 2023 on eight development works, including Rs 27,36,000 from 23 October 2021 to 20 July 2022 on new dustbins, Rs 68,69,639 on buildings roads in F-Block, Jawahar Park.

The work of installing 125 signboards and security gates is underway in his constietucny. The construction of the main gate of the mosque in Madangir area of his constituency has been completed but the amount spent on this is not mentioned in the RTI response.

