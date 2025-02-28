New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday claimed that a total of Rs 455 crore have "disappeared" from the Modi government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" scheme and said this RTI revelation has "exposed" the lies of the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

"RTI has revealed that Rs 455 crores have "disappeared" from Modi government's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" scheme," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Echoes of BJP advertisement of 'enough of attacks on women' have been mocking the cries of all those women who have been harassed under the BJP rule and sometimes by the BJP goons for the last 10 years.

"Be it the recent rape of a woman in a government bus in Pune or our daughters of Manipur and Hathras or the female Olympic champions – there is no women's safety left under the BJP rule," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

Kharge said they had recently asked three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on "Beti Bachao" scheme, including the one that it was hiding statistics.

"Today, the latest revelations of RTI have once again exposed the lies of Modi government," he said.

