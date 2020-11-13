Patna (Bihar) [India], November 13 (ANI): Bihar Congress legislature Party (CLP) meeting here on Friday witnessed ruckus as supporters of two MLAs resorted to pushing and shoving over the choice of the new leader.

Congress called a meeting of all its 19 newly elected MLAs at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna to elect the legislature party leader. Seventeen MLAs were present in the meeting, sources said.

They said that supporters of Siddharth Singh, who won from Bikram seat and Vijay Shankar Dubey, a former minister who won from Maharajganj, resorted to sloganeering and pushing each other at the party office where the meeting was being held. They were demanding that their leader be elected to the post.

The CLP meeting was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as a central observer. (ANI)

