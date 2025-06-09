New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The Rules Committee of the Delhi Assembly on Monday proposed the establishment of a separate legislative secretariat and financial autonomy for the House, officials said.

Since its constitution in 1993, the Delhi Assembly has functioned without a dedicated secretarial cadre or financial independence, an official said.

Last week, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta had said they were planning to make amendments to Rules of Procedure in accordance with the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2023.

The Rules Committee held a meeting on Monday and agreed in principle to the proposal for establishing an independent secretariat and granting financial autonomy to the Delhi Assembly, said the official.

The Committee is expected to submit its report in the forthcoming Monsoon Session, where it will be tabled in the House.

The committee is headed by Gupta and comprises Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Ashok Goel, Shikha Roy, Sandeep Sehrawat, Umang Bajaj, Jarnail Singh, Pravesh Ratn and Virender Singh Kadian as members.

Unlike Parliament and state legislatures, where the Speaker has authority over appointments and administrative matters, the Delhi Assembly relies on officers deputed from various government departments. This dependency has led to operational inefficiencies and curtailed the Assembly's functional autonomy, the official added.

Gupta proposed in the meeting the establishment of a separate legislative secretariat and financial autonomy for the Assembly. This proposal aligns with Articles 98 and 187 of the Constitution, which ensure such provisions for Parliament and state legislatures respectively.

In light of Article 239 AA(b) of the Constitution -- which empowers Parliament to regulate matters related to the functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly -- it has been proposed that the Rules Committee may recommend an amendment to the GNCTD Act, 1991.

This would enable the formation of a separate Secretariat and grant financial autonomy to the Delhi Assembly, bringing it at par with state legislatures and the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

Once implemented, the proposal would mark a major step forward in ensuring the institutional independence, dignity, and effective functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly as a constitutional legislative body, the official said.

In the 82nd All India Presiding Officers Conference held in Shimla from December 17 to December 19, 2021, which was presided over by the Lok Sabha Speaker, a resolution was unanimously adopted stating that "all the Legislatures should get financial autonomy enjoyed by both the Houses of Parliament.”

This decision was conveyed by the Secretary General of Lok Sabha to the Chief Secretary of Delhi through a letter dated December 31, 2021, with the request that expeditious action should be taken in this regard in consultation with the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, according to an official statement.

Presently three Union Territories have an Assembly of their own -- Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of these, the Delhi Assembly alone was created as a constitutional body whereas the Puducherry and J-K legislatures are statutory bodies that were created by the ‘Government of Union Territories Act, 1963' and ‘Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019' respectively.

However, no such provision for a separate secretariat was made for the Delhi Assembly either in the Constitution or in the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991.

