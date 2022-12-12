Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to bring a law to give salary, allowances, and other facilities equivalent to a Cabinet minister to the chief whip of the ruling party.

Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur is the chief whip of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The two-time legislator and senior party leader's rank will now be equivalent to that of a Cabinet minister.

Also Read | India-China Faceoff: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi To Move Adjournment Motion in Parliament Tomorrow Over Indian, Chinese Soldiers Clash at LAC in Tawang.

The development comes amid talks of a cabinet reshuffle in the state.

The Cabinet on Monday approved the enactment of 'The Salaries and Allowances of the Chief Whip in Punjab Legislative Assembly Act, 2022', said an official release here.

Also Read | Honey-Trap Case: Police Freeze Two Bank Accounts of YouTuber Namra Qadir for Threatening Businessman in Fake Rape Case.

"The chief whip of a party plays a crucial role in parliamentary democracy of India and ensures smooth and efficient functioning of business of the House, so the government will provide rank, salary, allowance and facilities equivalent to the Cabinet minister of the state government to the chief whip of the majority party," it said.

Kaur was appointed chief whip of the party in September when the AAP was to bring a confidence motion in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)