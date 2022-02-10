New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Congress MP from Karnataka Syed Nasir Hussain on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP-led government, alleging that after having failed to provide jobs to youth it has started employing them in the new "vigilante sector".

Participating in the discussion on the Union budget in the Rajya Sabha, he said different departments of this new sector are cow vigilante, love-jihad vigilante, new year disruption vigilante, valentine day disruptions vigilante, anti-conversion vigilante and the latest being hijab vigilante department.

The Congress member said there should be freedom to women about what she wants to eat and how she wants to dress.

Hussain said the government has not fulfilled its many promises including housing for all and doubling farmers' income by 2022.

Instead, he said, the ruling bench is engaged in blaming the Congress party in both the Houses.

If the Congress is telling lies, why were students and farmers on roads, he asked.

He criticised the government for reducing the budget for MNREGA scheme, which helped a lot in giving jobs to people during the pandemic. Hussain also spoke on the "Hijab" row in his state, saying there should be freedom to women what she wants to eat and how she wants to dress.

Taking a jibe at BJP for rising unemployment, the Congress members said the ruling party members in the budget discussion have claimed that the government has generated a lot of job opportunities.

The member said that after a lot of research, he found that employment opportunities have been generated by the ruling party in a new sector.

"They have opened a new sector. The name of the sector is vigilante sector," Hussain said.

There are different departments of this new sector "cow vigilante", love-jihad vigilante, new year disruption vigilante, valentine day disruptions vigilante, and anti-conversion vigilante", the Congress member said.

"The latest is the hijab vigilante department. They have engaged youth here," he said, while terming hijab as constitutional right of Muslim girls.

The vigilante departments have been digitised as well, Hussain said, while referring to troll armies on social media.

Congress member Rajmani Patel criticised the government for not fulfilling the promises made by the BJP-ruled government in the past seven years such as doubling farmers' income by 2022. He also attacked the ruling bench for rising unemployment and widening the gap between rich and poor.

He said the government has made false promises in this year's budget.

Abdul Wahab of IUML stressed on peace and harmony in the society for economic growth of the country. "We need to eradicate the hate economy from our country because it is a slow poison".

