New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Amid claims that several lawmakers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) are in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, MPs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party presented a united front in New Delhi and arrested that the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra was behind the spread of such "rumours."

"All channels in the country are running news reports today, we too, were, stunned by it," Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said in the joint press conference of MPs.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Investors Assess RBI MPC Decision.

"Despite coming to power with such a huge mandate, the Government is not functioning properly. So, how will they operate? Just run these rumours," Sawant said.

He added said that not even one UBT MP has gone anywhere.

Also Read | What Is Bank.in? All You Need To Know About Exclusive Domain Announced by RBI To Fight Financial Fraud.

"Let me tell you...100 per cent are with Thackeray...we are not going anywhere," said Arvind Sawant adding that a day ago, the Shiv Sena (UBT) office was open in the Lok Sabha complex and all MPs were present.

"Not even one UBT MP has gone anywhere. We are 100 per cent with Shiv Sena (UBT). We are here to tell you the same," he said.

"When everything is going well and allegations are being made against them, these rumours are being spread...All of us are present before you," he said.

Further, Sawant said that there were cracks in the ruling Mahayuti government in the .

"When there are cracks there (in Mahayuti) government and accusations are being made, they are spreading this rumour...But we are all before you. Yesterday, an office was allotted to Shiv Sena (UBT) at the Parliament. All 11 UBT MPs - nine from Lok Sabha and two from Rajya Sabha were present at the inauguration. So, these rumours are being spread deliberately," he said.

"So, we immediately held this press conference...Nobody is going anywhere...We condemn this...We stand with Uddhav ji with full devotion," he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut today criticised the Centre over deportation of Indian immigrants from the US and argued that the "USA's plane should not have been allowed to take off, go back." He suggested that the Indian government should have taken a more assertive role in protecting its citizens.

"For us, they are not criminals. The shackles on their feet and hands should have been removed... This was a violation of the law... USA's plane should not have been allowed to take off and go back," said Raut.

Raut argued that once these individuals entered Indian airspace, they should have been treated according to Indian laws, not as criminals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)