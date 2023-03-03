New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Union Rural Development Ministry on Friday said it has extended its memorandum of understanding with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) for providing design support for products made by self-help groups under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission.

The non-financial MoU was signed on October 23, 2019, for three years. However, due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing much could be done under the scope of MoU, the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot Govt Panel Mulls Providing Customise Benefits to Attract Rs 12,00-Crore Investment.

The rural livelihood mission engaged the services of NIFT for the designing and renovation of 'Saras Gallery' at Baba Khadak Singh Marg here which is operational since December 17, 2021 for marketing of SHG products from all states and Union territories.

The Saras Gallery has generated sales worth Rs 1,17,05,240 since its renovation, till March 1 this year. Teams from NIFT have also been engaged with NRLM during various occasions in guiding the SHG members about product designing and packaging.

Also Read | Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi: Supreme Court Extends Interim Bail of Pawan Khera Till March 17.

"During the last two years, NRLM has taken several initiatives to promote SHG products through several means which include the national level retail outlet such as Saras Gallery, presence of SHG products on Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, the ministry's own dedicated e-commerce platform www.esaras.in and regular Saras Aajeevika fairs at national and state levels," the ministry said.

"This showcasing attracted a number of buyers and further improvements as per prevailing and modern design is expected to enhance the rural SHG businesses," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)