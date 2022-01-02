North Goa (Goa) [India], January 2 (ANI): Acting on a tip-off, Pernem police on Sunday arrested one Russian national for allegedly illegally possessing Hashish oil weighing 465 grams worth Rs 4,65,000 and cannabis seeds weighing 240 grams worth Rs. 24,000, at Morjim in North Goa's Pernem, said police.

The accused had been identified as Reberiev Aleksei, added the police.

"On receiving a tip-off from his sources that one Russian national has concealed narcotic drugs in his rented room at Madhlawada, Morjim and was to deliver narcotics to his prospective customers," Pernem Sub-Inspector I Jivba Dalvi.

A team was formed and conducted a raid wherein said accused was caught red-handed for having illegal possession of Narcotics drugs.

The said Russian was taken into custody. A case had been registered at the Pernem police station under the NDPS act 1985.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

