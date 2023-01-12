Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) A tragedy was averted by police by recovering a rusted grenade and later defusing it in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, sources said.

The grenade was recovered in a ground near district police lines (DPL) in the town, they said.

Also Read | #EnforcementDirectorate Said It Attached Immovable Properties Worth Rs 17.34 Crore in … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Later it was destroyed safely, they said.

A case has been registered and investigations taken up.

Also Read | Ashley Tisdale Reveals She Suffers From Alopecia, Says 'I Want To Talk About It Openly'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)