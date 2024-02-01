New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) of Delhi's Jangpura Extension has asked Suranya Aiyar, daughter of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, to move out after she condemned the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple in a social media post.

The notice by the RWA comes after Aiyar announced earlier this month that she would observe a three-day fast in protest against the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla, expressing solidarity with the Muslim citizens.

"A hate speech and act by a resident like you, Ms. Aiyar for announcing a 3-day fast in a peace-loving locality where mostly residents inhabiting here came from Pakistan after losing all their wealth and fortune is highly unfortunate," read the notice issued by the RWA.

"In case you are unhappy with the consecration of Ram Mandir, which is a matter of pride for every citizen, you may go to the court and challenge its own verdict. But once again, don't delve into such activities that create hatred and tension around the colony," it added.

The notice went on to read, "In case you still think what you have done in protesting against the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, we would suggest you kindly move out to another colony, where people and RWA's can turn a blind eye to such hatred."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests. (ANI)

