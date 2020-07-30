New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) S N Rajeswari has been appointed the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL), according to a Personnel Ministry order on Thursday.

Rajeswari is currently General Manager of New India Assurance Company Limited.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Meets Family of Dr Javed Ali Who Died of COVID-19, Grants Rs 1 Crore Compensation: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

She has been appointed the CMD of OICL till the date of her superannuation, i.e. May 31, 2022, the order said.

OICL is a public sector general insurance company with its headquarters in New Delhi.

Also Read | Bakrid 2020: Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District to Allow Only 5-Member Gathering at Mosques or Eidgahs for Namaz.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)