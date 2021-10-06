Visuals from Niyamatpur in UP (Photo/ANI)

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot's convoy, which was en-route to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, was stopped on Delhi-Lucknow in Niyamatpur on Wednesday.

"We are taking them to a guest house for a conversation and will decide what to do next," District Magistrate of Moradabad Shailendra Kumar Singh told media persons.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Drowns while Performing Last Rites of Mother in Pushkar Lake.

He further informed that Pilot arrived with a cavalcade of vehicles including 4-6 cars.

Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi reached the Lakhimpur Kheri district earlier today. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved the visit of the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read | AC Local Train Services To Be Restored on Mumbai's Trans-Harbour Line From Tomorrow.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)