Shillong, Apr 6 (PTI) Sachin Tendulkar, who arrived in Meghalaya on Thursday, was bowled over by the state's beautiful weather, simplicity of its people and local cuisine, officials said on Sunday.

Tendulkar, who is on a family vacation with his wife, daughter and a few close acquaintances, explored some of Meghalaya's most picturesque spots.

He visited Sohra, known as the world's wettest place, during its driest season, and Mawlynnong, Asia's cleanest village, both located in the East Khasi Hills district.

"Wherever he went, fans lined up for a quick selfie and the master blaster was more than happy to pose. He was all smiles," an official close to his team told PTI.

"Sachin was bowled over by the climate of the state, the people and their hospitality and the food," he added, adding that the cricketer attracted a lot of fanfare, mostly local kids at Mawlynnong village.

Mawlynnong, which made headlines over a decade ago when it was named Asia's cleanest village, boasts a bamboo skywalk, lush orchards and traditional Khasi homes with tin roofs. A living root bridge in Nohwet adds to the village's charm.

Tendulkar also dined at the Marriott Hotel, where he savoured special dishes prepared by MasterChef India finalist Nambie Marak, showcasing the culinary delights of the Garo tribe.

She also shared her selfie with the cricket idol of yesteryears.

"Some moments are etched in your heart forever — this was one of them. I got the incredible honour of cooking for the legend, @sachintendulkar," she posted on her Instagram page.

"Like millions of others, I grew up watching him, cheering for him, holding my breath with every shot, and celebrating every time he brought home a victory for India," she said.

Nambie said Sachin was "So calm, kind, and humble," and that he also showed her how to take a better selfie.

"To meet the man who gave us countless unforgettable memories on screen, and to cook for him, it still feels surreal. Some dreams do come true. This one came with goosebumps," she said.

Tendulkar and his family also enjoyed a family picnic time on the outskirts of town near where he stayed at a private resort with a view of the scenic Umiam Lake.

The master blaster is expected to host a high tea with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at his resort before proceeding to the Kaziranga National Park in Assam and spending some time there.

He is scheduled to return to Mumbai on April 9.

