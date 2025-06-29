New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday attended the Golden Jubilee inaugural celebrations of the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris, praising the organisation's fifty years of selfless service rooted in spirituality, social harmony, and character building, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a release on Sunday.

In his keynote address, he described the Brahma Kumaris as a "transformative force" guiding society away from negativity and toward moral clarity through the power of meditation, human values, and spiritual discipline.

"For the last fifty years, the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris have nurtured not just individual souls but the very soul of our society," said Sonowal. "Their tireless service mirrors the vision of 'Antyodaya', the rise of the last person in the queue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi champions in his governance."

Sonowal noted how Prime Minister Modi's inclusive development model, driven by compassion, character, and empowerment of the marginalised, aligns with the values upheld by the Brahma Kumaris. "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas is not merely a slogan, it is a spiritual commitment toward unity and upliftment," Sonowal said in a statement.

"Sacrifice, patience, and moral Strength are the pillars of a strong nation," he said.

Drawing parallels between maternal virtues and national character, Sonowal said, "Just as a mother moulds a child with patience and values, organisations like the Brahma Kumaris shape society by nurturing character, self-discipline, and self-realisation."

He emphasised that sacrifice and discipline are not old-fashioned ideals but timeless virtues that lay the foundation for true patriotism and national pride.

Reiterating the need to guide today's youth amid rapid technological and societal changes, Sonowal observed, "In today's world, where patience is often tested and values are constantly challenged, the one who possesses Sahan shakti, the strength of endurance, is our Maha Shakti."

Union Minister Sonowal expressed his gratitude to the organisation for including him among such noble company and acknowledged the Northeast's growing spiritual and developmental importance in India's national vision.

"Prime Minister Modi has described the Northeast as Ashta Lakshmi--eight embodiments of prosperity. And I believe this region will lead not just in economic growth but in spiritual and moral leadership as well," said Sonowal.

Union Minister Sonowal praised the Brahma Kumaris for their unwavering mission of character building, national unity, and spiritual guidance. "If we move forward guided by these principles, we can truly build a strong, united, and morally empowered Maha-Bharat." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)