Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): While addressing an event honouring tribal leaders who participated in the Independence Movement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the sacrifices of Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah will forever inspire the country.

"We will always be inspired by the sacrifices of Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah and will be committed to the development of India. We are breathing the air of 75th year of independence because of their sacrifices," Shah said.

He added, "This sacrifice will inspire the youth. I am here to lay the foundation for a memorial dedicated to them. I hope this memorial and their sacrifice will inspire the youth of this county for years to come."

Shah also said that though Congress talked about the welfare of the tribal people, it did not reach them.

"Congress always talked about the welfare of tribal people. But this welfare did not reach them at all. BJP is committed to the welfare of the tribal people. It is our government which increased the budget allocated for tribals in 2021-22," he said.

He further said, "I urge everyone to not let succeed the efforts of those who are trying to separate people and societies. Our benefit is in the unity of all communities for the betterment of the country and themselves."

Speaking about Azadi ka Amrutmahotsav, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a resolve to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to revive the memories of the freedom fighters who do not find a place in history written by our historians and were forgotten by them. Just because their contributions were ignored in history, does that mean we forget them too?. Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav aims to connect the youth with these freedom fighters and our glorious past. It aims to make people take resolve of self-reliance, a more equitable society."

Meanwhile, several events are being organised across the country as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year to commemorate 75 years of independence. (ANI)

