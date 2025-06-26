Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 26 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia was sent to seven days of police custody by a Mohali court on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to drugs. He will be produced before the court again on July 2.

Speaking to ANI, the Public Prosecutor Advocate Ferry Sofat said, "Bikram Singh Majithia's income of Rs 540 crore remains undisclosed, and he could not mention any details about it..."

Also Read | What Are the New Metro Compensation Rules in India? Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Enhances Payouts for Death and Severe Injuries; Check Details.

He informed the court that there were large and unexplained cash deposits made by Saraya Industries, a company operated by Majithia's family since the 1950s.

"When he became a minister in 2007, his company, Saraya Industries, operating since the 1950s under his grandfather and father, saw a sudden surge of 200% to 300% in cash deposits. This resulted in an unexplained difference of Rs 161 crore, not accounted for in any balance sheet, the Public Prosecutor said.

Also Read | Udhampur Encounter: 1 Terrorist Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added, "During his second term as a minister in 2012-13, the company deposited Rs 1342 crore while the official records showed only Rs 1106 crore, leaving an unaccounted difference of Rs 236 crores. Loan received from a foreign country was either not returned, or a one-time settlement was done with a profitable company... Discrepancies of Rs 1.5 crore were found in personal assets, all totalling to Rs 540 crore.'

The court was also informed that Majithia had allegedly threatened the investigating officers during his arrest, and the incident was captured on video.

"Therefore, the court granted 7 days of police remand... This is a fresh case of disproportionate assets that emerged during an SIT-led investigation," the Public Prosecutor added.

Earlier in the day, Punjab police detained workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal party, who were protesting over the arrest of party leader Bikram Singh Majithia by the Vigilance Department.

This comes after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau took into custody SAD leader and MLA Bikram Singh Maijthia after conducting searches at his house in Amritsar.

The wife of Bikram Singh Majithia, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, said that 30 to 35 people entered their house on Wednesday without showing any warrant or document. Kaur stated that the matter is yet to be investigated. She further thanked all the SAD supporters who stood for Bikram Singh Mathithia during the raids.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema weighed in on the matter, stating, "All the older parties in Punjab are involved in drug rackets. They collectively ruined the state. The government will act against everyone, regardless of their stature." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)