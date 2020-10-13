Chandigarh [India], October 13 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Scheduled Caste wing on Tuesday announced that the party would hold a massive rally at Nabha on November 2 to demand the immediate sack and arrest of SC Welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, even as it urged all associations of scheduled castes in the State to unite to demand justice for Dalit children whose scholarship money had been embezzled by Dharamsot and the latter's associates.

According to an official release, a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of a 27 member committee formed by the party on Dalit issues which was presided over by senior leader Dr Charanjit Singh Atwal.

Giving details of the meeting jointly, Dr Charanjit Atwal and SC Wing President Gulzar Singh Ranike said, "Besides holding a massive rally at Nabha on November 2 to demand the sack and arrest of Dharamsot and handing over the case to the CBI, the party would also hold a massive rally at Phagwara in November itself to demand registration of a criminal case against former SC Director turned Phagwara legislator Balwinder Singh Dhillon who was also a prime accused in the Rs 69 crore SC scholarship scam."

The senior Dalit leaders also announced that in case Congress MPs and legislators did not denounce Dharamsot and Dhillon and did not come out in support of Dalit students; the SAD would gherao their residences. They also demanded a high level inquiry into all irregularities vis a vis Shagun scheme and old age pension.

Dr Atwal and Ranike also urged all Dalit student unions as well as SC social and religious organizations to support the SAD in its fight for justice for more than three lakh SC students.

"The SC wing is committed to take all Dalit organisations along while fighting for the cause of Dalit students", the leaders stated.

The twenty seven member SC committee also condemned the 'mishandling' of the Hathras rape tragedy by the Uttar Pradesh government and the forcible cremation of the victim. It demanded strict action including dismissal from service of all police personnel responsible for this heinous crime. (ANI)

