New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A team of doctors from the Safdarjung Hospital here have successfully removed a 10.6 kg gastrointestinal stromal tumour that had extensively put pressure on multiple organ systems of the patient.

Gastrointestinal stromal tumours are cancerous in nature and are very rare, developing in the digestive system's connective tissue, originating in specialised cells called interstitial cells of Cajal, that is often referred to as the gastrointestinal tract's "pacemakers."

The tumour had occupied all quadrants of the patient's abdomen and was engulfing external iliac vessels bilaterally, causing right hydronephrosis, the hospital said in a statement.

The patient had been suffering from the condition for eight months.

The procedure required extraordinary surgical expertise due to the tumour's massive size and extensive attachment to multiple abdominal organs, omentum, and bladder dome, making it extremely difficult to retract and handle during the surgical process.

"This remarkable surgical achievement represents the pinnacle of collaborative medical excellence at the Hospital," stated Dr Sandeep Bansal, the Director of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.

He said, "The successful removal of this massive 10.6 kg tumour that had extensively involved multiple organ systems, demonstrates our team's unwavering commitment to patient care and surgical innovation."

Such complex cases require not only advanced surgical skills but also seamless coordination between departments, from the expert surgical team to skilled anesthesiologists and dedicated nursing staff, the director said.

The hospital, in its statement, said the surgery was completed successfully with complete tumour removal. The patient's recovery is being monitored by the medical oncology team after discharge, it added.

