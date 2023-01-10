Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A sub inspector has been suspended and a Station House Officer sent to police lines for allegedly beating up a salesman of a liquor shop in Sikheda area of the district, police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim Anit Kumar, he was beaten by the two policemen after he refused to give them two cartons of liquor for free Monday evening.

"While Sub Inspector Ashok Bhardwaj has been suspended, Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar was shifted to police lines following the incident," Senior Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, several liquor shop owners staged a protest and demanded justice for the victim.

