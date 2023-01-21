Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) Maharashtra president Abu Asim Azmi received death threats for supporting Aurangzeb, informed the Mumbai Police on Saturday.

Azmi's personal assistant received a call. The person who made the call allegedly hurled abuses on the call and threatened to kill Abu Asim Azmi.

The Colaba Police Station in Mumbai has lodged an FIR against the unknown person under sections 506 (2) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

