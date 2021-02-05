Etawah (UP), Feb 4 (PTI)A Samajwadi Party worker was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants here on Thursday evening, police said.

Raj Kumar Yadav alias Bablu (30) was called speaking to a couple of people outside his house in Bhadvan village under Basrehar police station area when they opened fire on him, SSP Akash Tomar said.

Yadav died on the spot, the SSP said, adding that police teams have fanned out to trace the killers. He was a former district unit president of Samajwadi Party's Yuvjan Sabha.

Yadav was also a former head of Bhadvan village panchayat.

The SSP said investigations are underway with the upcoming panchayat elections to be held soon.

