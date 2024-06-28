Samba/Jammu, Jun 27 (PTI) Thousand of devotees on Thursday thronged the Chamliyal border shrine along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for an annual fair but there was no traditional exchange of 'shakkar and sharbat' with Pakistan yet again.

The shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, popularly known as Baba Chamliyal and considered a symbol of India-Pakistan bonhomie in the past, in the Ramgarh sector attracts thousands of devotees every year.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Sohna Area by Five Persons; Accused Absconding.

Since June 2018, the shrine has not hosted any delegation from Pakistan after four Border Security Force personnel, including an assistant commandant, were killed in an unprovoked cross-border firing.

Pakistan Rangers personnel used to take ‘Shakkar' (clay) and 'Sharbat' (water) -- believed to have healing powers against various skin ailments -- from the shrine.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Wants Uddhav Thackeray As Next 'CM Face', Faces Pushback.

"Earlier, we used to go to the Zero Line and exchanges were held between our civil administration and their civil administration and officials from the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers," Temple Management Committee president Billu Chaudhary told reporters.

"However, since 2018, due to the shameful activities that the Pakistanis did wherein four of our officers were martyred, the central government decided that we will celebrate this mela in our area and they will celebrate it in theirs," he added.

The annual fair was celebrated with great religious zeal with thousands of devotees from within the Union Territory and outside seeking the blessings of Baba Chamliyal, a shrine official said.

The festivities began early morning with devotees arriving at the shrine to pay their respects and receive blessings. The fair, held in Chamliyal village has long been a significant religious and cultural event in the region.

According to Chaudhary, the fair is also held in Pakistan.

Chetan Kumar, a priest at the shrine, said, "Baba ji was bathed and clothed. We did puja, archana, and arti, following which, Prasad bhog was offered. Around 3,000 people who have come from outside stayed here overnight".

In anticipation of the large turnout, the district administration, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Samba Abhishek Sharma, made extensive preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the mela, officials said.

Arrangements included enhanced medical facilities, traffic regulation, drinking water provisions, additional bus services, and robust security measures to manage the heavy influx of devotees, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)