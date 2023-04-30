Sambalpur/Jharsuguda (Odisha), Apr 30 (PTI) Sixteen people, who were detained for spreading inflammatory messages on social media after violence in Odisha's Sambalpur city during Hanuman Jayanti processions earlier this month, were released, police said.

They were released after being issued warnings and had given undertakings that they would not indulge in such activities in future, he said.

"Those found sharing hateful messages were questioned and warned. Moreover, we warned the admins of two social media groups for allowing members to share such messages.

"They were released after signing PR bonds. We have formed a social media monitoring cell and have been thoroughly monitoring the social media after the violence," Sambalpur Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar told reporters on Saturday.

The SP also appealed to people to use social media responsibly and refrain from posting hateful messages.

Internet services were suspended in Sambalpur district on April 13 following violence. Curfew was also imposed in the city.

Mobile internet services were restored gradually as the situation improved.

The SP said that normalcy was returning to the city and over 100 people were arrested in connection with the violence.

"Curfew has been lifted from four police station areas and it remains imposed in the jurisdiction of two police stations, which will be lifted after reviewing the situation," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal said that a four-member MP team formed by the saffron party will visit the state on May 2 to probe the Hanuman Jayanti violence.

He said the committee comprises Rajya Sabha members Brij Lal, Samir Oraon, Aditya Sahu and Lok Sabha MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato. They will prepare a report after conducting a thorough probe.

