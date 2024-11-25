New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has given an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on Monday to discuss the incidents of violence in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing the definite matter of urgent importance namely - The three youth in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh were killed on November 24 in police firing," read the letter by Owaisi to Lok Sabha Secretary-General.

He said that the people were exercising their right to assembly and protest under Article 19(1).

"They were exercising their fundamental right to assemble and protest under Article 19 (1). This issue is a matter of urgent public importance and the abuse of police powers against citizens should be discussed by Parliament," read the letter.

A clash broke out during an ASI survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, as three people were killed and around two dozen people, including senior officials and policemen were injured.

The stone-pelting incident targeted the survey team in Sambhal and led to vehicles being set on fire and significant property damage in the area.

The deceased have been identified as Nayeem, a resident of Court Karvi; Bilal, a resident of Sarai Tareen, Sambhal; and Noman, a resident of Hayatnagar Sarai Tareen.

"The police PRO was shot in the foot during the firing. The deputy collector's foot was fractured. The Circle Officer (CO) was injured. A total of three people are confirmed dead in the firing. The situation is under control, and we are speaking to with their representatives," Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh told reporters.

"The survey was conducted between 7 am and 11 am, as per court directions. The process was initially peaceful with adequate police deployment. However, some people started stone-pelting, and the police dispersed them. Then, a larger mob of 2000-3000 people gathered and started stone-pelting again," Divisional Commissioner Singh told ANI earlier.

Following the violence, prohibitory orders have been issued by District Magistrate Rajender Pensia, and security has been heightened around the mosque.

"Any outsider, social organization or public representative without the orders of the authorities will be prohibited from entering Sambhal," read the order from the DM's office.

Visuals from the area near the mosque showed security deployed with two-way radios for communication, security batons, flashlights, firearms, vehicle barriers and metal detectors to maintain the level of security for local regulations.

Police officials in the area conducted patrolling to deter any criminal activity and maintain order, and ensure the safety of people and property by offering a visible security presence.

The survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple. (ANI)

