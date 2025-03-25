Sambhal (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Sambhal violence case on Tuesday visited the residence of Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rehman Barq here to serve a notice but returned after it did not find anyone there, officials said.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi told PTI that now, the SIT will go to Delhi to serve the notice asking Barq, an accused in the case, to join the probe.

The development comes two days after Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid Management Committee, was arrested in connection with the November 24 violence during a protest against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque.

On Monday, Sambhal police chief Bishnoi said that action is being ensured in the investigation of the case registered at Kotwali police station.

He had said that in continuation of the guidelines of the high court, the notice would be given to Barq and he would be requested to join the investigation.

Bishnoi also said Barq is a named accused and his statement is also necessary.

The Sambhal district has been tense since the riots broke out on November 24 last year. Four people were killed and several others, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

