Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) A caste verification committee here has asked Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede to appear before it on December 14, according to Bhim Army leader Ashok Kamble, who is the complainant in the matter.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: 7-Day Institutional Quarantine Must for Travellers to Maharashtra From ‘at-Risk’ Countries.

Kamble had filed the complaint with the Mumbai district caste verification committee against Wankhede for allegedly forging documents and presenting himself as member of the Hindu Mahar (Scheduled Caste) community to secure the government job.

Also Read | Honor 60 Pro Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

“We presented all the documents to the committee and asked it to take up the matter further. The committee told us that Wankhede will be asked to depose before it on December 14,” Kamble said on Wednesday.

Notably, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had also earlier alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim, but he forged his documents to get the government job.

Wankhede had led a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in October this year and drugs were allegedly seized onboard. Later, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and some other people were arrested in that case.

Malik had termed the cruise drugs case as "fake" and levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)