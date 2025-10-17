New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected the review of the Central Government Review in the Sameer Wankhede Promotion Case. The High Court also imposed a cost of Rs. 20,000, strongly deprecating the departmental Conduct.

A division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Madhu Jain dismissed the Review Petition filed by the Centre in the promotion matter of a former officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Sameer Dnyandev Wankhede, upholding the earlier order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Principal Bench, New Delhi.

Advocate Jatin Prashar appeared for Sameer Vankhede.

The High Court directed that the cost be deposited in the Delhi High Court Advocates' Welfare Fund.

The Bench stated that a clear message must be conveyed to the concerned authorities that such practices in service matters cannot be countenanced.

The division bench observed that the department's repeated attempts to obstruct the promotion of the officer, despite clear judicial directions, reflect a disturbing trend that must be firmly discouraged. The Court deprecated the conduct of the department, remarking that such behaviour erodes administrative fairness and transparency.

The Court reiterated that unless a charge sheet is formally issued or a criminal case is pending, the sealed cover procedure cannot be invoked to stall an officer's promotion. It further affirmed that the CAT's order directing consideration of Wankhede's promotion in accordance with the law stands unaltered.

Earlier on October 13, Former Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede, had filed a defamation suit against Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment (owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan), over the series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'. Actor Rajat Bedi, who is part of the series, discussed the entire controversy and expressed his views. (ANI)

