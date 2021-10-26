New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the drug case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, reached the NCB office in the national capital on Tuesday.

While speaking to reporters here on Monday, Wankhede said, "I have not been summoned. I have come here for a different purpose. All the allegations against me are baseless."

Earlier on Monday, Wankhede had in a special court said that he and his family were being targeted and are ready for a probe into allegations against him.

Two affidavits have been filed in the case -- one by NCB and another by Wankhede.

Wankhede and Maharastra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik are at loggerheads over the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise case in Mumbai.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

